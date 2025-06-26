Suspect in Damascus church bombing? Lebanon arrest raises ISIS concerns — here’s what we know

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Years after ISIS lost most of its territory in Syria, the group's extremist offshoots and ideology remain active—evident in the continued targeting of minorities in Syria and recent arrests in Lebanon.



In the Lebanese town of Bouar, suspicions about a stranger prompted Lebanon's State Security office in Keserwan to detain him. What initially appeared to be a routine arrest soon revealed more troubling details.



The detainee, identified as 31-year-old Hassan A., had illegally crossed into Lebanon from Syria via the northern border. During questioning, he claimed he had been promised a job.



He admitted to paying a smuggler, identified as Syrian national Mostafa Q., $100 to facilitate his entry. He arrived in Lebanon just hours after the bombing of Saint Elias Church in Damascus.



However, the contents of his phone—seized by State Security—told a deeper story.



Investigators found images of him standing in front of an ISIS flag, holding a dagger, and wearing military fatigues with ISIS insignia. His phone also contained photos of him carrying a tactical vest and, more disturbingly, video footage of a beheading—evidence strongly suggesting an extremist ideology.



Despite this, Hassan denied any affiliation with ISIS or Saraya Ansar al-Sunna, the group that claimed responsibility for the Damascus church bombing. He also denied participating in any executions.



He told investigators the videos had been automatically downloaded to his phone through a WhatsApp group he had joined. Authorities have referred him to the Internal Security Forces' Information Branch for further investigation and technical analysis of his device.



He only confirmed that he had received religious training from an extremist Syrian group and military training from groups of various Arab nationalities.



So far, there is no conclusive evidence linking Hassan to the Damascus church attack.



However, the timing of his arrival—just hours after the bombing—raises serious questions. Was it merely a coincidence, or was he fleeing the Syrian regime, which has pledged to eradicate ISIS—a commitment Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa reaffirmed during a recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump?



The case has reignited concerns over whether Lebanon is becoming a new battleground for internal Syrian conflicts.