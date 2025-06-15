Israel police say arrested two for working for Iran intelligence

Israeli authorities have arrested two citizens suspected of working for Iran's intelligence services, police and the country's internal security agency said in a joint statement Sunday.



"In the midst of a war with Iran... operatives have arrested two Jewish Israeli citizens on suspicion of having carried out missions for the Iranians in recent days," the statement said, adding that the case was one of 22 involving thwarted Iranian efforts recorded since the outbreak of the war in Gaza in October 2023.



AFP