MP Faisal Karami tells LBCI: General Joseph Aoun most suitable candidate for presidency

MP Faisal Karami emphasized that the Lebanese Army remains the backbone of the country and the only institution ensuring stability.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Karami said that General Joseph Aoun is the most suitable candidate for the presidency.



He added, "So far, I don't see anyone other than Aoun enjoying both domestic and international support. However, this will be left to the bloc's meeting to decide on a voting direction that serves Lebanon's interests."



Karami announced that the bloc's meeting would take place on Wednesday evening, with their stance set to be revealed before the presidential election session.



He noted that it is clear they are leaning toward supporting Aoun.



He further highlighted the importance of viewing the current situation with a genuine concern for Lebanon, stressing the country's need for serious international support.



"The priorities include Saudi Arabia's insistence on implementing the Taif Agreement and ensuring Lebanon remains rooted in its Arab identity. Who better than the Lebanese Army, the sole remaining institution embodying this direction, to lead the country?" he remarked.



Karami stated, "Our approach is clear. In Lebanon, 'natural candidates,' such as Sleiman Frangieh and Joseph Aoun, have shown commendable conduct."