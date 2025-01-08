Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance bloc leader meets French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian

2025-01-08 | 08:33
Hezbollah&#39;s Loyalty to the Resistance bloc leader meets French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian
Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance bloc leader meets French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian

The head of Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, accompanied by Hezbollah's Head of Arab and International Relations Ammar Moussawi, received French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, representing the International Quintet Committee. 

French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro and an accompanying delegation joined Le Drian.  

The meeting, part of Le Drian's ongoing consultations with Lebanese political factions, focused on the current political developments at both local and regional levels.

Discussions also addressed the Lebanese presidential election, a pressing issue amid the ongoing political stalemate in the country.

