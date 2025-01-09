Lebanese MPs share views on LBCI ahead of presidential election session, highlighting divisions over General Joseph Aoun

As the session to elect a new Lebanese president approaches, divergent statements and positions have emerged from various parliamentary blocs.



With intensified backstage consultations seeking a consensus to end the presidential vacuum, all eyes are on the Parliament.



Observers remain divided on whether the session will result in the election of a president or plunge the country further into a political stalemate.



In an interview with LBCI, MP Melhem Khalaf emphasized, "While I respect the Army Commander as an individual, we must adhere to a constitutional and legal foundation for the country. This election is unconstitutional. It is impossible to elect a first-category civil servant while they are still in office. I will not cast a blank vote and will vote according to my conviction."



In his turn, MP Elias Jaradeh stated, "My stance has always been to respect the constitution and hold democratic elections to lay the foundation for a future state. I have had multiple presidential candidates, including the Army Commander, whom I view as a unifying figure capable of instilling trust during this critical period."



MP Ghassan Skaff remarked, "Some political forces are approaching the presidential election with the same outdated mentality, but circumstances have changed. Recent developments in Lebanon and Syria have reshaped the equation. The opposition now has a stronger voice, and others must adapt. I believe the coming hours will bring an agreement among all national factions to elect Army Commander Joseph Aoun. We are counting on Shiite votes in Parliament."



MP Ihab Matar noted, "Negotiations are still ongoing, and today's session has two potential outcomes: either electing the Army Commander or postponing the session for further consultations. I do not anticipate surprises or see any other candidate winning today. Efforts remain focused on securing the 86 votes required for General Joseph Aoun."

MP Fadi Alama told LBCI, "Our position yesterday was clear; we support consensus, and it is important for us that no questions arise regarding constitutional matters or disrespect for the constitution during the presidential election process. Today, our stance will be reflected in the ballot box."



He added, "We are keen to see a new executive authority that works for Lebanon's interest, including implementing a ceasefire agreement, solidifying border points, and addressing gas exploration issues previously halted due to pressures. We received assurances during Amos Hochstein's visit that Israel will adhere to the agreement, and we will await this commitment. We hope to see this with the new executive authority working for Lebanon, not for a specific faction."



MP Abdul Rahman Bizri said, "There is a consensus at the parliamentary level to elect the Army Commander, and we will support this direction as it will end the presidential vacancy and restore Lebanon's relationship with the international community."

MP Hadi Aboul Hosn expressed that the Democratic Gathering Bloc supports the candidacy of the Army Commander to push forward for a breakthrough based on national considerations, without influence or pressure from any party, and in line with their convictions, emphasizing their vote for stability and the Lebanese Army.

Aboul Hosn added that ''the next step after electing a president is to begin parliamentary consultations to form a government. This government will then draft its ministerial statement, which should take into account the Taif Agreement, the stability of Resolution 1701, and an economic, social, and reform program that meets the aspirations of the Lebanese people.''

MP Razi El-Hage stated, "After 730 days of paralysis, some groups still haven't agreed to the consensus and haven't decided, as they wish to turn back time. We've decided to nominate the Army Commander, and if any group chooses to block the consensus, they must take responsibility in front of the public. If they decide to join, they are welcome."

MP Edgar Traboulsi noted, "We have no name today unless there is consensus on a candidate. We fully respect the Army Commander but believe the constitutional process must be upheld."



MP Cesar Abi Khalil said, "Our position is against violating the constitution. Today, the Lebanese people will see who the real sovereigns are and who complies."

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: "There has been an agreement on the Army Commander's name, and we must stand united. We believe all political forces understand the gravity of this stage and the dangers of passing this day without a president. We do not need attempts to assert dominance over any internal party."



MP Simon Abi Ramia: "The majority has reached an agreement for the Army Commander. My relationship with him is longstanding, and we stand by him for sure. We respect the choices of the MPs and hope that Hezbollah and Amal will join us in this agreement for the sake of Lebanon."

MP Faisal Karami expressed the desire for a new approach to governance that aligns with national partners and features a reformist president who collaborates with the government and fosters genuine dialogue while adhering to the Taif Agreement.



MP Ghassan Atallah stated, "We will vote for a free, independent candidate."



MP Asaad Dergham, a member of the Free Patriotic Movement, affirmed his commitment to the party's decision and indicated that they would decide whether to vote for General Aoun or choose a different option, emphasizing "sovereignty and the constitution."



MP Yassin Yassin mentioned that the constitution is meant to facilitate people's lives and that the votes for General Joseph Aoun have exceeded 75, with continuous rounds of voting and Aoun remaining a prominent candidate.

MP Farid Boustany expressed, "Everything will be clear in the ballot box."



MP George Okais remarked, "After all the changes, the war, and our need for revival, there are still MPs obstructing the election of a president, committing a grave mistake against Lebanon and its people. The name of the Army Commander reflects the 'general mood'."



MP Salim Aoun said, "Today, no agreement was reached on a candidate, and the situation has reverted to the old political dynamics."

MP Jamil Al-Sayyed criticized foreign involvement in Lebanon’s presidential process, voicing skepticism about the army commander’s potential appointment.



Speaking to LBCI, Al-Sayyed said, "Today, they are approving the appointment of the army commander by foreign countries, but I will not approve."



He emphasized that the next president must "prove his legitimacy through practice, governance, and sovereignty over the South."



For his turn, MP Melhem Riachy told LBCI that his party maintains "constant communication with the army commander" and expressed confidence that Hezbollah and the Amal Movement would vote for him.



Similarly, MP Alain Aoun confirmed his backing: "I will vote for the army commander, and consensus around his name is taking shape."



MP Hagop Pakradounian suggested his bloc could support the army commander if he secures a strong majority, adding that "there is still time to expand the circle of consensus."



MP Michel Daher, meanwhile, expressed confidence in an imminent resolution, stating, "I have near-certain information that it's settled," while criticizing Lebanon's reliance on external interference.



MP Najat Saliba was optimistic, declaring, "Today, we have a president, and we've started rebuilding."



However, MP Mohammad Yahya warned of a political deadlock, saying, "If a president is not elected in the first round, there will be no president in the subsequent rounds."

For his part, MP Michel Douaihy described the moment as "a national opportunity to take a breath and call for unity," emphasizing that "no one should feel targeted" in the process.



MP Waddah Sadek acknowledged constitutional concerns, stating, "What we are doing may be a violation of the constitution, but in 2008, they bypassed it for a ministerial position. We are now bypassing it for Lebanon’s sake."



MP Mark Daou projected confidence, predicting, "I believe a president will be elected today with 110 votes."



However, MP Neemat Frem struck a more cautious tone, expressing support for the army commander but adding, "If that doesn’t succeed, we’ll deal with other scenarios as they arise."

MP Firas Hamdan expressed that Lebanon needs a president in this critical phase, and emphasized that no external pressure can produce a president without internal consensus.

MP Ashraf Rifi told LBCI, ''We are prepared for all possible scenarios,'' but stressed the importance of avoiding negative paths.



He highlighted the urgent need to rescue the national situation, with national interests taking precedence over all other concerns.

MP Paula Yacoubian expressed her support for the army commander despite acknowledging that her actions may violate the constitution.



Yacoubian stated to LBCI, "Today, we have an opportunity, and I am violating the constitution. I wish I didn’t have to, but so far, the army commander may not secure 86 votes in the first round."



She emphasized the need for a president "from outside the political parties," calling it a crucial step for Lebanon’s future.