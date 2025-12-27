Russia works to broker preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria—the details

27-12-2025 | 13:19
Russia works to broker preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria—the details
Russia works to broker preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria—the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israel has carried out movements inside Syrian territory as Moscow works to broker a preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria aimed at preventing an escalation along their shared front.

Israeli intelligence sources familiar with the matter said Russia has been acting quietly, with U.S. approval, to bridge gaps between Tel Aviv and Damascus. 

According to the sources, Moscow is currently overseeing indirect talks between representatives of the two countries in Azerbaijan.

The efforts come amid what Israeli officials described as a race against time to reach an understanding that could be announced during an upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

Israeli media have also reported speculation about a possible meeting between Netanyahu and Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Israeli officials said Tel Aviv requested that Russia maintain its military presence in Syria, prompting Moscow to reinforce both its deployment and its ties with Damascus. 

According to an Israeli report, Russia is seeking to redeploy forces in southern Syria near the Israeli border, restoring a posture similar to that in place before the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Israeli officials indicated that Tel Aviv is willing, in principle, to accept a renewed Russian presence in southern Syria as a means of blocking any expansion of Turkish influence in the area.

According to Israeli officials, Damascus is attempting to balance its position between Moscow and Ankara while working to reestablish relations with Israel through the Azerbaijan talks. 

They said Syrian authorities appear reassured by the prospect of Russian forces being deployed near the Golan Heights, a development that could contribute to softening Israel’s opposition to withdrawing from Syrian territory where its forces are currently present.

