Lebanon's parliament ended years of political deadlock on Thursday, electing Joseph Aoun as the country's new president in a closely watched session.



After numerous failed attempts to elect a president, 128 MPs convened at parliament in two consecutive sessions to cast their votes for Joseph Aoun.



His election has sparked cautious optimism within the international community, which has long urged Lebanon to resolve its leadership void.



So, who is Joseph Aoun?



Born in 1964 in Sin el Fil, a suburb east of Beirut, Joseph Aoun, a father of two, has risen to prominence as a respected military leader and now serves as Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces.



Fluent in French and English, Aoun's academic credentials include a bachelor's degree in political science with a major in international affairs and a bachelor's degree in military science.



Aoun's military journey began in 1983 when he joined the Lebanese army as a cadet officer and the Military Academy. Over the decades, he steadily climbed the ranks, earning his promotion to Lieutenant in 1985, First Lieutenant in 1988, Captain in 1993, Major in 1998, Lieutenant Colonel in 2003, Colonel P.S.C. in 2007, and Brigadier General P.S.C. in 2013.



However, in 2017, he reached the pinnacle of his military career when he was promoted to the rank of General and was appointed as the Lebanese Armed Forces Commander.



Aoun's tenure as commander has been marked by his ability to navigate Lebanon's political and security challenges, earning him widespread local and international respect.



His leadership has been recognized with numerous honors, including the Medal of War (awarded three times), the Medal of the Wounded (twice), the Medal of National Unity, and the Medal of the South Dawn.



He has also been decorated with the Military Valor Medal in Silver Degree, the Counter Terrorism Medal, and the Decoration of Military Pride in Silver Grade.



The election of Aoun, the commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, comes after months of intense negotiations among Lebanon's deeply divided political factions. His selection is seen as a "compromise candidate" who enjoys the support of both local and international stakeholders.