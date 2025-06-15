MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15

Lebanon News
15-06-2025 | 04:47
MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15
0min
MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15

Middle East Airlines – Air Liban announced that it will operate an additional flight, ME1263/1264, to and from Istanbul on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

To view the schedule, click here.

Lebanon News

Middle East Airlines

Flight

Istanbul

MEA

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Lebanon arranges repatriation flights for citizens stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:09

MEA cancels Iraq flights for Sunday, June 15

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?

