Lebanon's drug cartels under siege: Authorities take down leading drug dealers

News Bulletin Reports
09-08-2025 | 12:50
High views
Lebanon's drug cartels under siege: Authorities take down leading drug dealers
3min
Lebanon's drug cartels under siege: Authorities take down leading drug dealers

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi    

The killing of Lebanon's notorious drug lord' Abu Salleh,' who rose from poverty to amass vast estates, marks more than just the end of a criminal figure or the dismantling of a gang. 

It represents a significant strike against the monopolization of the production of Sylvia, one of the deadliest narcotics on the market.

Abu Salleh's daily income reportedly reached $50,000, and his criminal networks had spread across multiple regions. Despite facing hundreds of arrest warrants, he returned to Tal Al-Abyad in Baalbek to hide among relatives until security forces eliminated him.

In the past five years, the Lebanese Army has dealt a heavy blow to drug networks in the Bekaa Valley, eliminating around 70% of the most dangerous gangs. This crackdown recently culminated in the arrest of several major Captagon traffickers, including Ali M. and Hassan J., prominent dealers of the drug both domestically and for export. Other key arrests include Niazi Z., a leading cocaine trafficker, along with Ali M., who also led kidnapping and drug trafficking operations.

While many drug lords have been killed or arrested, others remain at large, including notable figures such as Nouh Zaiter, Abbas M., Hamza J., and Jalal Sh., who was recently linked to one of the largest drug labs seized in Yammouneh.

Security agencies are closely monitoring these targets, and current conditions seem more favorable for the army, intelligence, and security forces than in previous years. 

Before the fall of the Syrian regime, wanted criminals often found refuge in Syrian border villages in the countryside of Al-Qusayr, using these safe havens to plan their operations. 

However, following the Syrian army's regained control of the border, most fugitives have returned to Lebanon, losing their freedom of movement and shelter.

Additionally, international support strengthens Lebanon's fight against the drug trade, seen as both an illegal global market and a potential source of political funding. Gulf countries, which have suffered from drug smuggling originating in Syria and Lebanon, are coordinating with Lebanese authorities to combat this trade, which threatens not only regional security but also the health and future of Lebanese youth.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Drug

Cartels

Siege

Authorities

Dealers

