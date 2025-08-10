Lebanon’s heat to intensify midweek before weekend cooldown

Intense hot air masses are affecting Lebanon, especially in the Bekaa region (42°C + dust) and the mountains (35°C), while the rise in temperatures is less severe along the coast (34°C), where humidity remains very high.



Heat is expected to intensify in the middle of the week due to a second, stronger wave of winds, with temperatures nearing 40°C along the coast and surrounding areas, before returning to normal by next Saturday.