MP Michel Daher to LBCI: Calls for PM who can work with President Joseph Aoun

MP Michel Daher stated that he wants a prime ministerial candidate who can work effectively with President Joseph Aoun, noting that he will nominate someone the president is comfortable collaborating with.



In an interview with LBCI, Daher explained, "We need someone outside the political establishment, and I applaud President Aoun for his stance of not wanting to come to the presidency 'handcuffed.'"



He continued, "Lebanon is more of a farm than a state. What we need is to rebuild institutions. I voted for Joseph Aoun without hesitation and have supported him from the beginning. I also thank the international community for helping us get back on track."



Daher also voiced support for lifting banking secrecy, stressing the importance of understanding the source of wealth and returning depositors' funds.