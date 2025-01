A drone strike has reportedly targeted a car in the town of Tayr Debba, south Lebanon, with initial reports indicating that there have been casualties.



Lebanon's Ministry of Health's Emergency Operations Center later confirmed that the Israeli airstrike on the town of Tayr Debba initially resulted in two fatalities and two injuries.

أنباء عن غارة من مسيرة استهدفت سيارة في بلدة طيردبا ومعلومات اولية عن سقوط اصابات pic.twitter.com/jOi3ir3jPO — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) January 10, 2025