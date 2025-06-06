Lebanese Army condemns Israeli strikes, warns of reassessing coordination with ceasefire committee

The Lebanese Army issued a statement Friday condemning recent Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory, including the latest airstrikes that targeted areas in Beirut's southern suburbs and South Lebanon overnight.



The army described the actions as part of an escalating pattern of daily violations by Israel, which it said have increasingly targeted civilians, residential buildings, and vital infrastructure. It also accused Israel of disregarding the ceasefire framework and the efforts of the ceasefire monitoring committee under U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



"These attacks, particularly the latest one on the eve of the holidays, clearly aim to hinder Lebanon's recovery and obstruct efforts to leverage recent positive developments," the statement read.



The army noted that it had promptly coordinated with the committee following Israel's threats, attempting to prevent the strikes through diplomatic channels. Military patrols were dispatched to multiple sites to assess the situation, but Israel rejected the proposed de-escalation measures.



Reaffirming its commitment to Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement, the Lebanese Army warned that Israel's continued refusal to cooperate with monitoring efforts is undermining the mechanism and could compel the army to suspend its coordination with the U.N. body regarding site inspections.



Despite the mounting challenges, the army stated that it remains determined to fulfill its mission of asserting state authority, preserving national security, and protecting the Lebanese people.



"These responsibilities are a sacred national duty that we will uphold, no matter how great the hardships," the statement concluded.