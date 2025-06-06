News
France urges Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
06-06-2025 | 12:39
France urges Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory
France strongly condemned the latest Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburb, calling on Israel to "withdraw as quickly as possible from all Lebanese territories," according to a statement issued by the French Foreign Ministry.
The statement urged all parties to abide by the existing ceasefire agreement and refrain from actions that could further destabilize the region.
"Paris calls on all parties to respect the ceasefire agreement," the ministry said, adding that the monitoring mechanism established under the agreement remains essential in helping both sides address security concerns and prevent any escalation that could endanger the stability and security of both Lebanon and Israel.
The statement emphasized that the dismantling of unauthorized military positions on Lebanese soil is primarily the responsibility of the Lebanese Armed Forces, with support from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
