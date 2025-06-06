Beirut's Reconstruction Committee released a preliminary damage assessment following a series of Israeli airstrikes that struck residential neighborhoods in the southern suburbs of the capital.



The attacks caused widespread devastation, with nine buildings completely destroyed and damage reported across 71 buildings, 50 vehicles, and 177 institutions.



The report details the impact across several neighborhoods in the suburbs.



In the Roueiss area, two buildings were reduced to rubble, and eight others sustained damage. Twenty-one residential units were destroyed, while 100 more were affected by the strikes.



In the Saint Therese area, two buildings were leveled, and 30 others were damaged. The strikes obliterated 22 residential units and left 314 others partially damaged.



The Al Kafaat neighborhood saw three buildings destroyed and 18 damaged. Thirty-six homes were completely demolished, and another 160 suffered varying degrees of destruction.



In the Qaaem area, two buildings were flattened, and 15 more were damaged. Thirty-six homes were destroyed, while 300 units sustained partial damage.



Beyond structural losses, the strikes damaged 50 vehicles and affected 177 commercial or civil institutions, further compounding the humanitarian and economic toll.