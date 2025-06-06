The Lebanese Army announced Thursday that it had filled a trench approximately 200 meters long that had been dug overnight by Israeli forces in the outskirts of the southern town of Meiss El Jabal, located in the Marjayoun district.



According to a statement from the Army Command, the operation was carried out on June 5, 2025, by a unit of the Lebanese Army in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



The army affirmed that it continues to monitor the situation in South Lebanon closely and is actively working with UNIFIL to address and eliminate Israeli violations along the border.