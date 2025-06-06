Lebanese Army fills Israeli-dug trench in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal in coordination with UNIFIL

Lebanon News
06-06-2025 | 06:27
High views
Lebanese Army fills Israeli-dug trench in South Lebanon&#39;s Meiss El Jabal in coordination with UNIFIL
0min
Lebanese Army fills Israeli-dug trench in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal in coordination with UNIFIL

The Lebanese Army announced Thursday that it had filled a trench approximately 200 meters long that had been dug overnight by Israeli forces in the outskirts of the southern town of Meiss El Jabal, located in the Marjayoun district.

According to a statement from the Army Command, the operation was carried out on June 5, 2025, by a unit of the Lebanese Army in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The army affirmed that it continues to monitor the situation in South Lebanon closely and is actively working with UNIFIL to address and eliminate Israeli violations along the border.

Israeli airstrikes leave widespread destruction in Beirut's southern suburbs: Initial damage assessment
Lebanese Health Ministry: Three people injured in South Lebanon's Ain Qana
Download now the LBCI mobile app
