Aftermath of a deadly night: Israeli airstrikes shatter quiet in Beirut

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The toll of the latest Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs is clear: devastation, displacement, and fear.



Residents returned briefly to damaged buildings to gather what possessions they could salvage. For many, it was a final farewell to homes that were no longer habitable. The targeted buildings in Saint Therese have been reduced to heaps of debris, with surrounding structures also bearing heavy damage.



The strikes were part of one of the most intense nights of bombing the area has witnessed since the ceasefire. Eight residential buildings, comprising more than 100 apartments, were destroyed in the neighborhoods of Saint Therese, Haret Hreik, Rweissat, and Al Kafaat. Despite prior warnings and so-called "precautionary" strikes issued by the Israeli army, residents described the night as terrifying.



This marked the fourth Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs since the ceasefire agreement, but it was the most aggressive to date. Israel claimed it was targeting Hezbollah facilities and drone-manufacturing infrastructure.



In response, the Lebanese Army issued a statement detailing its actions. Upon receiving Israel's warnings, the army coordinated with the U.N.'s ceasefire monitoring committee and deployed patrols to inspect the threatened sites, despite Israel's refusal to accept their proposals.



The army reaffirmed its commitment to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the cessation of hostilities agreement. It warned that Israel's continued violations and its disregard for international mechanisms were undermining both the Lebanese military and the U.N.'s monitoring role and could ultimately lead the army to suspend cooperation with the monitoring committee altogether.