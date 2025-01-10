Speaking to LBCI, MP Ashraf Rifi urges Lebanon to appoint a prime minister who reflects Aoun's vision

MP Ashraf Rifi emphasized the importance of unity within the opposition, stating, "Unity in the battle gives hope for success." He confirmed that the opposition will remain united during Monday's consultations.



In an interview with LBCI, Rifi criticized Prime Minister Najib Mikati, claiming he is "closer to the Hezbollah-Amal Movement duo than to us."



He urged Mikati to "return to your community and correct the course," while stressing the need for a fresh approach to leadership.



Rifi made it clear that the opposition would only be successful if it remained united, saying, "If we are not united, we will lose the battle."



He also expressed optimism over President Joseph Aoun's election, calling it a source of hope for the Lebanese people. "We will not disappoint them," Rifi assured.



He explained that "if Mikati is nominated, he must take the transformations into account, and I fear that he will be controlled by the [Hezbollah-Amal Movement] duo and hinder the start of the presidency."



He expressed support for early parliamentary elections and noted that the Saudi envoy's visit was intended to launch a significant new political path, without focusing on specific names.



He pointed out that "Mikati's experience was not encouraging. Fouad Makhzoumi and I are like one person; we must offer new hope and a new roadmap."



Rifi emphasized the need for a leader who truly reflects the president's vision, stating, "This is a historic opportunity for the nation. Let us name a prime minister who resembles the president."