MP Ibrahim Mneimneh expresses readiness to take on prime minister role

2025-01-11 | 12:50
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh expresses readiness to take on prime minister role
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh expresses readiness to take on prime minister role

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh announced his willingness to assume the role of Lebanon’s prime minister following the election of a new president.  

In a statement, Mneimneh emphasized the importance of supporting the new administration to ensure its success. 

“Now that we have elected a president who aligns with the aspirations of the Lebanese people, it is our duty as MPs to provide all necessary backing to guarantee the success of this term and implement the goals of the presidential oath,” he said.  

He added that these goals reflect the principles fought for during the October 17 revolution, including the establishment of a free and independent state that embraces all its components and asserts sovereignty across its entire territory.  

"After consulting with colleagues and supporters, I announce my willingness to assume responsibility for the premiership," Mneimneh said in a statement. 

He affirmed his dedication to advancing Lebanon’s political reform project and noted that consultations with fellow MPs and political stakeholders would continue.

Mneimneh underscored his openness to proposals that serve the country's national interest and address the aspirations of the Lebanese people.
 

LBCI Next
Grand Mufti Derian calls on MPs to choose 'most suitable' prime minister for Lebanon during Aoun visit
Lebanese Forces to have 'significant' representation in the next government, MP Fadi Karam tells LBCI
