Vatican sets out nine days of mourning for Pope Francis from Saturday

23-04-2025 | 13:39
Vatican sets out nine days of mourning for Pope Francis from Saturday
Vatican sets out nine days of mourning for Pope Francis from Saturday

The Vatican on Wednesday announced plans for the traditional nine days of mourning for Pope Francis, which will start on Saturday, the day of his funeral.

There will be daily events at St Peter's Basilica for the so-called "novemdiales," which will last until Sunday, May 4.

AFP
 

World News

Vatican

Mourning

Pope Francis

