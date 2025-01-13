MP Ghayath Yazbeck to LBCI: Lebanese Forces advocate for unified and harmonious government

MP Ghayath Yazbeck emphasized the importance of respecting democracy, calling for a cohesive government where the Prime Minister asserts authority and addresses the needs of the Lebanese people.



Speaking to LBCI, Yazbek stated, "We are against a coalition government, and the Lebanese Forces advocate for a unified and harmonious government."



He added, "We are firmly in the opposition and pursuing a path supporting the presidency. The traditional division between the opposition and the majority no longer exists. Electing President Aoun was an achievement but remains incomplete without a compatible Prime Minister."



Yazbeck explained that "the President's role, constitutionally, is to receive MPs' opinions without rejecting the outcome of consultations. However, if there is harmony between the President and the Prime Minister, they can jointly address the country's needs."