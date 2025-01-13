Lebanon appoints Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister-designate with 84 nominations, Mikati gets nine, 35 MPs abstain

Lebanon News
2025-01-13 | 11:04
High views
Lebanon appoints Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister-designate with 84 nominations, Mikati gets nine, 35 MPs abstain
0min
Lebanon appoints Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister-designate with 84 nominations, Mikati gets nine, 35 MPs abstain

The Lebanese Presidency announced after the parliamentary consultations concluded that Nawaf Salam was tasked with forming Lebanon's government after receiving 84 nominations. 

Meanwhile, incumbent Najib Mikati received nine nominations, and 35 MPs abstained from naming anyone.

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah sites across Lebanon
Renewed optimism: Lebanon's political reforms spark Eurobond market revival
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Lebanon appoints Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister-designate with 84 nominations, Mikati gets nine, 35 MPs abstain

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Parliamentary consultations conclude first round: Nawaf Salam leads with 12 votes

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

Sources tell LBCI: Judge Nawaf Salam to arrive in Beirut Tuesday after departure from The Hague

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

MP Fouad Makhzoumi withdraws candidacy for PM to allow consensus on Judge Nawaf Salam

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

President Aoun, Berri 'caught off guard' by Nawaf Salam nominations: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Parliamentary consultations: MPs voice support for various candidates to lead new government

