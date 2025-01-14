News
On LBCI, MP Sagih Atieh urges cooperation between PM-designate and Hezbollah-Amal Movement duo
Lebanon News
2025-01-14 | 04:13
On LBCI, MP Sagih Atieh urges cooperation between PM-designate and Hezbollah-Amal Movement duo
MP Sagih Atieh expressed optimism about Saudi Arabia’s growing regional role, highlighting its potential to assist Lebanon amid shifting dynamics.
Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he noted that Iran’s influence in Lebanon appears to have diminished for the foreseeable future.
Addressing domestic politics, he emphasized the need for cooperation between the Hezbollah-Amal Movement duo and the prime minister-designate, urging their inclusion in the next government.
“I do not advise the prime minister to form a government without them, nor do I advise them to stay out of it,” he said.
Regarding Judge Nawaf Salam, Atieh stated there is no personal connection but wished him success, expressing hope for his collaboration with President Joseph Aoun.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Sagih Atieh
Hezbollah
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Nawaf Salam
Joseph Aoun
