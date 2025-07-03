Denmark PM says will do 'everything we can' to help Ukraine join EU

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, Thursday, her country would do "everything we can" to help Ukraine join the EU, as she welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



"Ukraine belongs in the European Union. It is in both Denmark's and Europe's interest. Therefore, the Danish EU presidency will do everything we can to help Ukraine on their way towards EU membership," Frederiksen said in a statement, announcing Zelensky's attendance at the official opening of Denmark's EU presidency.