Clash erupts between south Lebanon residents and UNIFIL forces—Video

Lebanon News
10-07-2025 | 03:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Clash erupts between south Lebanon residents and UNIFIL forces—Video
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Clash erupts between south Lebanon residents and UNIFIL forces—Video

Residents of the southern Lebanese town of Aaitit confronted a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol as it passed through the area without escort from the Lebanese army.

The locals demanded that the patrol turn back and return only with Lebanese army accompaniment, in line with established protocol. When the UNIFIL troops refused, tensions escalated, and clashes broke out between the peacekeepers and residents.

According to local sources, UNIFIL personnel used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

 

Lebanon News

Clash

Lebanon

UNIFIL

Lebanese Army

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
One killed, another injured in strike on motorcycle near Mansouri, south Lebanon
Total arrests rise to eight over arms displayed during Ashura march
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-07

UNIFIL patrol blocked in south Lebanon, Hezbollah flag placed on vehicle (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-21

No army escort, no entry: Sultaniyeh residents stop UNIFIL patrol (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-23

FM Rajji meets US Ambassador to discuss South Lebanon escalation and UNIFIL renewal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Lebanese Army warns against suspicious apps, Israeli attempts to recruit citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

President Aoun and PM Salam discuss financial and judicial appointments ahead of cabinet session: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

President Aoun urges EU support for army, economic recovery, and sovereignty restoration

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

UNIFIL spokesperson says peacekeepers can operate independently under Resolution 1701

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Israel says hit underground enrichment centrifuges at Iran's Natanz

LBCI
World News
08:00

EU opens probe into TikTok data transfer to China

LBCI
World News
2025-07-09

Spain PM announces anti-corruption plan designed with OECD

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

One killed, another injured in strike on motorcycle near Mansouri, south Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Clash erupts between south Lebanon residents and UNIFIL forces—Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israel tests boundaries in Lebanon with new ground incursions and offenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:11

Total arrests rise to eight over arms displayed during Ashura march

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

US State Dept spokesperson urges Lebanon to advance Hezbollah disarmament and urgent reforms after Barrack’s visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Hezbollah insists US must pressure Israel before dialogue on weapons: here’s what we know

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59

Hamas agrees to release ten hostages as part of Gaza ceasefire talks, says negotiations are tough

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

One killed, another injured in strike on motorcycle near Mansouri, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More