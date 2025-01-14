Mikati receives Nawaf Salam, calls for rapid government formation

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Nawaf Salam, the newly appointed prime minister-designate, met Tuesday and agreed to hold further discussions on the various aspects of government formation.



Mikati expressed hope that Salam would be able to form a government as soon as possible.



Salam, after the brief meeting, acknowledged the efforts Mikati had made in the previous phase and thanked him for his hard work. He stated that further meetings would be held to continue the discussions and finalize the necessary arrangements.