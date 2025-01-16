Jordan’s FM highlights support for Lebanon during visit to Presidential Palace

Lebanon News
2025-01-16 | 05:28
High views
0min
Jordan’s FM highlights support for Lebanon during visit to Presidential Palace

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, during his visit to President Joseph Aoun at the Presidential Palace, expressed hope for Lebanon's future. 

He reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty and stability, emphasizing the importance of Israel adhering to the ceasefire. 

Safadi also confirmed that Jordan will continue supporting Lebanon, particularly in aiding the Lebanese Army and contributing to reconstruction efforts.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Jordan

Foreign Minister

Visit

Lebanon

President

Joseph Aoun

Support

