Families of Beirut Port blast victims submit evidence to Public Prosecutor

A delegation from the Founding Committee for Families of Victims, Injured, and Affected by the Beirut Port Explosion, led by Ibrahim Hoteit, met with Public Prosecutor Jamal Hajjar Thursday at the Palace of Justice.



The delegation presented a set of documents and evidence implicating individuals who have yet to be summoned in the ongoing investigation into the devastating explosion.



In a statement, Hoteit condemned the return of Judge Tarek Bitar to his duties, accusing him of bypassing legal procedures and ignoring lawsuits filed against him, including a recent claim of "usurpation of power" lodged by former Public Prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat.



Hoteit criticized Judge Bitar for allegedly delaying justice through selective and inconsistent summoning practices, which, he claimed, have prolonged the pain and suffering of the victims' families, including their widows and children.



He also reiterated his willingness to hand over all available documents supporting these claims to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, citing Salam's judicial background as a basis for his involvement in seeking truth and justice.