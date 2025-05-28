Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Karine KeuchkerianA high-level Emirati delegation visited Lebanon recently, aiming to support development efforts and help the country recover—drawing on the UAE’s experience.The visit signaled a renewed offer of cooperation, but the next move now lies with the Lebanese government.Despite a flurry of meetings, plans, and referrals, much of the process remains bogged down in delays and indecision.Sources confirmed to LBCI that the Emirati delegation reported a troubling impression to Abu Dhabi: no shift in mindset, little progress on basic steps, and a glaring disregard for the urgency of time.The required reforms are not insurmountable. But every delay brings real costs. The UAE has reached out. The question now is whether Lebanon will finally respond—or miss yet another opportunity.