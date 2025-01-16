Non-binding consultations resume in Lebanon as PM-designate Nawaf Salam seeks to form government

Non-binding parliamentary consultations resumed Thursday afternoon at Lebanon's Parliament, with Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam engaging Lebanese MPs and political blocs in discussions to form a new government.



After meeting with PM-designate Salam, MP Paula Yacoubian emphasized that the new government marks a fresh start for Lebanon.



"We are committed to building a state and have full trust in the prime minister-designate," she stated, adding, "We know his approach and his track record."



In his turn, MP Ibrahim Mneimneh expressed complete confidence in the prime minister-designate. He praised his wisdom in handling government formation and his approach to engaging all political components with an outreach policy.



He added, "We are against excluding anyone, and the presence of Nawaf Salam is a key reassurance for all political forces."



For her part, MP ‎Cynthia Zarazir said, "I discussed with the prime minister-designate the formation of the upcoming government, its structure, the identity of its ministers, and specifically its functions, role, mission, and responsibilities."



After meeting with Nawaf Salam, MP Melhem Khalaf emphasized that forming the new government must continue the restoration of national legitimacy. He stated that the government should revive democracy and rebuild trust in a capable, just, and inclusive state for all citizens.



‎Meanwhile, MP Halimé El kaakour reaffirmed support for the prime minister-designate, the presidency, and his proposed agenda, pledging to assist in its implementation.



MP Najat Aoun Saliba, speaking from the Parliament, declared that Lebanon will demand the return of all occupied land, emphasizing the need for the return of displaced citizens.



"Solutions are available and can be implemented if the political will exists," she said.



In his turn, MP Elias Jarade highlighted key concerns, including the need for judicial independence, addressing issues in the South, and restoring confidence in the banking sector.



‎MP Firas Hamdan, after the meeting, emphasized the importance of implementing the ceasefire agreement and ensuring the return of southerners to their land, alongside the need for reconstruction.



"The prime minister-designate stressed the state's role in working with all parties for reconstruction," he said.



MP Yassine Yassine, speaking from the Parliament, declared that the journey of reform had begun, with political and judicial reform being crucial for building the state.



After meeting with Nawaf Salam, Yassine emphasized the need for the government to include young, competent leaders capable of steering the country forward.



Nabil Badr also stated that efforts would be made to ease the government formation process, with discussions on confidence set to take place once the government is formed. At the same time, MP Neemat Frem expressed optimism, highlighting Salam's clear vision for the future.



He noted that there is no divide between opposition and allegiance in this new phase.



After the meeting with Lebanon's prime minister-designate, MP Imad Al-Hout highlighted that the issue of depositors should be a priority and called for the abolition of political sectarianism and the implementation of administrative decentralization.



Meanwhile, MP Bilal Houshaymi voiced hope for Lebanon's recovery, stressing the importance of restoring the country's stability and bringing hope back to its people.



MP Michel Murr praised Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam's clear stance on inclusivity, emphasizing that no component should be excluded. He urged political blocs to focus on the task of rebuilding the state.