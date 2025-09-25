Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt

News Bulletin Reports
25-09-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt

Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

What’s the story behind the missing $16.5 billion between the state and the Central Bank of Lebanon — and how does it affect depositors?

In 2004, the Finance Ministry opened an account at the central bank to manage its dollar-denominated debt, or Eurobonds. This account recorded all the money the state borrowed and all the withdrawals it made.

Over the years, about $74 billion went into the account, while about $90 billion came out, according to available data. The $16.5 billion gap was covered by the central bank on behalf of the state.

This account appeared in International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports, but it did not show up in the central bank’s balance sheets until 2023. When the exchange rate began to climb, the figure appeared under “public sector loans,” first in the February 2023 balance sheet.

Today, the central bank is demanding the state repay the $16.5 billion, arguing the government is responsible for the spending and that the repayment is needed to return money to depositors.

The Finance Ministry, however, refuses to recognize the debt. It argues the value should be recorded at the time of the transaction, regardless of changes in the dollar’s value. It also says acknowledging the debt would inflate the deficit with an amount it cannot repay, and that the debt lacks legal approval from parliament.

The result: Depositors lose out. The state’s refusal to recognize the debt leaves the issue unresolved, meaning deeper losses and longer delays in recovering deposits. 

A forensic audit may be the only way to ensure depositors are not forced to bear the cost of reckless spending, lack of transparency, and systemic corruption.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Debt

Money

Economy

Central Bank

Depositors

Finance Ministry

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

LBCI Next
From Gaza to the West Bank: Netanyahu urges Trump to back Israel’s next moves
Syria-Israel talks: Security deal or just a bid to ease tensions?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-06

FPM calls for Hezbollah to hand over weapons to Lebanese Army, blames Israel for delays

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-12

Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-03

As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details

LBCI
Sports News
2025-08-08

Australia defeats Lebanon 93-80 in FIBA Asia Cup, Lebanon to face South Korea on Sunday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

$60M a month to Hezbollah? US claim raises alarms in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From Gaza to the West Bank: Netanyahu urges Trump to back Israel’s next moves

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-24

Syria-Israel talks: Security deal or just a bid to ease tensions?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-24

Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57

Abbas rejects Hamas role in Palestinian rule

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-03

Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-18

Jordan condemns West Bank crossing attack, opens probe

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-12

Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Hezbollah supporters commemorate slain leaders at Raoucheh Rock: Videos

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03

Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

Barrack says Washington supports Lebanon’s rebuilding efforts, peace push

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:23

Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Middle East News
06:49

Israel's Channel 12 says car explodes in Tel Aviv, injuries reported

LBCI
Middle East News
15:27

Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection

LBCI
Middle East News
09:53

Israel Defense Minister says army struck Houthi targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More