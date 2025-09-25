News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Theatre
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt
News Bulletin Reports
25-09-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
What’s the story behind the missing $16.5 billion between the state and the Central Bank of Lebanon — and how does it affect depositors?
In 2004, the Finance Ministry opened an account at the central bank to manage its dollar-denominated debt, or Eurobonds. This account recorded all the money the state borrowed and all the withdrawals it made.
Over the years, about $74 billion went into the account, while about $90 billion came out, according to available data. The $16.5 billion gap was covered by the central bank on behalf of the state.
This account appeared in International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports, but it did not show up in the central bank’s balance sheets until 2023. When the exchange rate began to climb, the figure appeared under “public sector loans,” first in the February 2023 balance sheet.
Today, the central bank is demanding the state repay the $16.5 billion, arguing the government is responsible for the spending and that the repayment is needed to return money to depositors.
The Finance Ministry, however, refuses to recognize the debt. It argues the value should be recorded at the time of the transaction, regardless of changes in the dollar’s value. It also says acknowledging the debt would inflate the deficit with an amount it cannot repay, and that the debt lacks legal approval from parliament.
The result: Depositors lose out. The state’s refusal to recognize the debt leaves the issue unresolved, meaning deeper losses and longer delays in recovering deposits.
A forensic audit may be the only way to ensure depositors are not forced to bear the cost of reckless spending, lack of transparency, and systemic corruption.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Debt
Money
Economy
Central Bank
Depositors
Finance Ministry
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Next
From Gaza to the West Bank: Netanyahu urges Trump to back Israel’s next moves
Syria-Israel talks: Security deal or just a bid to ease tensions?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-06
FPM calls for Hezbollah to hand over weapons to Lebanese Army, blames Israel for delays
Lebanon News
2025-08-06
FPM calls for Hezbollah to hand over weapons to Lebanese Army, blames Israel for delays
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-12
Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-12
Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-03
As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-03
As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details
0
Sports News
2025-08-08
Australia defeats Lebanon 93-80 in FIBA Asia Cup, Lebanon to face South Korea on Sunday
Sports News
2025-08-08
Australia defeats Lebanon 93-80 in FIBA Asia Cup, Lebanon to face South Korea on Sunday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
$60M a month to Hezbollah? US claim raises alarms in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
$60M a month to Hezbollah? US claim raises alarms in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Gaza to the West Bank: Netanyahu urges Trump to back Israel’s next moves
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Gaza to the West Bank: Netanyahu urges Trump to back Israel’s next moves
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-24
Syria-Israel talks: Security deal or just a bid to ease tensions?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-24
Syria-Israel talks: Security deal or just a bid to ease tensions?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-24
Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-24
Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57
Abbas rejects Hamas role in Palestinian rule
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57
Abbas rejects Hamas role in Palestinian rule
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-03
Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-03
Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details
0
Middle East News
2025-09-18
Jordan condemns West Bank crossing attack, opens probe
Middle East News
2025-09-18
Jordan condemns West Bank crossing attack, opens probe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:14
No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says
Lebanon News
07:14
No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says
2
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah supporters commemorate slain leaders at Raoucheh Rock: Videos
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah supporters commemorate slain leaders at Raoucheh Rock: Videos
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03
Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03
Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM
4
Lebanon News
03:05
Barrack says Washington supports Lebanon’s rebuilding efforts, peace push
Lebanon News
03:05
Barrack says Washington supports Lebanon’s rebuilding efforts, peace push
5
Lebanon News
15:23
Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
15:23
Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal
6
Middle East News
06:49
Israel's Channel 12 says car explodes in Tel Aviv, injuries reported
Middle East News
06:49
Israel's Channel 12 says car explodes in Tel Aviv, injuries reported
7
Middle East News
15:27
Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection
Middle East News
15:27
Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection
8
Middle East News
09:53
Israel Defense Minister says army struck Houthi targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital
Middle East News
09:53
Israel Defense Minister says army struck Houthi targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More