Berri holds talks with former president, welcomes new US Ambassador

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri held a meeting with former President Michel Sleiman on Monday to discuss the latest political developments and the overall situation in the country.



Sleiman thanked Berri for offering condolences following the death of his wife’s father, Emil Farid Sleiman.



Berri also received newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Michael Issa, on a protocol visit marking the start of his diplomatic duties in Beirut. The meeting was attended by U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Keith Hanighan and Berri’s media adviser Ali Hamdan. Discussions covered general developments, with sources describing the talks as “good and frank.”



Earlier, Berri met with Russia’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov, who delivered two congratulatory messages marking Lebanon’s Independence Day: one from State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and another from Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko.



Talks also touched on regional developments and bilateral relations between Lebanon and the Russian Federation.