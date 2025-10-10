Gaza civil defense says around 200,000 people returned to north since ceasefire began

10-10-2025 | 14:42
Gaza civil defense says around 200,000 people returned to north since ceasefire began
Gaza civil defense says around 200,000 people returned to north since ceasefire began

Gaza's civil defense agency said that approximately 200,000 people have returned to the north of the territory since a ceasefire took effect on Friday.

"Approximately 200,000 people returned to northern Gaza today," said Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, a rescue force operating under Hamas authority.

