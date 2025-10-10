News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza civil defense says around 200,000 people returned to north since ceasefire began
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-10-2025 | 14:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza civil defense says around 200,000 people returned to north since ceasefire began
Gaza's civil defense agency said that approximately 200,000 people have returned to the north of the territory since a ceasefire took effect on Friday.
"Approximately 200,000 people returned to northern Gaza today," said Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, a rescue force operating under Hamas authority.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Ceasefire
Next
Israeli cabinet ratifies Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas
Egypt urges Israel to 'deescalate or cease fire' until Gaza deal is signed
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-03
At least 21,000 children disabled in Gaza since war began: UN committee
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-03
At least 21,000 children disabled in Gaza since war began: UN committee
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:50
Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:50
Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04
Gaza civil defense says heavy strikes despite Trump appeal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04
Gaza civil defense says heavy strikes despite Trump appeal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-02
Gaza civil defense says 52 killed in Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-02
Gaza civil defense says 52 killed in Israeli strikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:50
Hamas, Palestinian factions reject any ‘foreign guardianship' over Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:50
Hamas, Palestinian factions reject any ‘foreign guardianship' over Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:17
UK, France, Germany urge UN Security Council to back Gaza peace plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:17
UK, France, Germany urge UN Security Council to back Gaza peace plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:09
Putin says Russia supports Trump's Gaza initiative
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:09
Putin says Russia supports Trump's Gaza initiative
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34
Netanyahu: Israeli forces will remain in Gaza until Hamas lays down its arms
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34
Netanyahu: Israeli forces will remain in Gaza until Hamas lays down its arms
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-24
Syria-Israel talks: Security deal or just a bid to ease tensions?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-24
Syria-Israel talks: Security deal or just a bid to ease tensions?
0
World News
12:33
Denmark to buy 16 more US-made F-35 fighter jets
World News
12:33
Denmark to buy 16 more US-made F-35 fighter jets
0
World News
2025-09-10
Canada 'evaluating' relations with Israel after Qatar strikes
World News
2025-09-10
Canada 'evaluating' relations with Israel after Qatar strikes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:34
General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:34
General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy
4
Lebanon News
08:27
Syrian FM hails visit to Lebanon as ‘historic,’ vows stronger security cooperation
Lebanon News
08:27
Syrian FM hails visit to Lebanon as ‘historic,’ vows stronger security cooperation
5
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon drop
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon drop
6
World News
05:10
Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
World News
05:10
Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
7
Lebanon News
03:44
Lebanon begins issuing biometric driver's licenses
Lebanon News
03:44
Lebanon begins issuing biometric driver's licenses
8
Lebanon News
04:00
Syria suspends work of Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council
Lebanon News
04:00
Syria suspends work of Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More