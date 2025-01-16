Acting BDL governor Mansouri highlights economic progress, depositors' account plan, and call for government action

After meeting with President Joseph Aoun on Thursday, acting Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Wassim Mansouri said, "We hope for a government that outlines a clear plan for the next phase and brings a promising future."



He remarked, from the Baabda Palace, that "since the president's election, Lebanon's monetary situation has improved. The central bank's foreign currency reserves have grown by approximately $300 million, demand for the Lebanese lira continues to rise, and the bank remains committed to stabilizing the exchange rate."



"I have prepared a comprehensive study of all depositors' accounts, which will enable the government and parliament to develop a clear plan for returning depositors' funds. We are now close to finding a suitable solution to this issue," he noted.

Mansouri also outlined the central bank's policy after the Sayrafa platform's abolition, stating that Banque du Liban will not intervene in the market to purchase dollars.



He also revealed that there is significant foreign interest in engaging with Lebanon, predicting an improvement in the country's economic situation as dollars flow into the economy.