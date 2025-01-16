Lebanon welcomes ceasefire agreement in Gaza

2025-01-16
Lebanon welcomes ceasefire agreement in Gaza
Lebanon welcomes ceasefire agreement in Gaza

The Lebanese Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Ministry welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, emphasizing the importance of solidifying the agreement and immediately delivering essential humanitarian aid to the region.

In a statement, the ministry reiterated its support for the Palestinian people in their pursuit of full, legitimate rights, describing the ceasefire as a significant step toward alleviating their suffering. 

The statement highlighted that the Israeli aggression on Gaza, lasting over 15 months, had resulted in an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged enclave.

The ministry hoped the agreement would pave the way for more effective international efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian cause. It underscored the necessity of adhering to the Arab Peace Initiative, endorsed at the Beirut Summit in 2002, and the two-state solution to ensure regional security and stability.

