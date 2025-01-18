Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem extended congratulations to the Palestinian people for the recently established ceasefire in Gaza, describing it as a testament to the resilience of the resistance.



In a televised speech, Qassem highlighted the steadfastness of the Palestinian factions as pivotal in achieving this agreement.



Qassem also asserted that Lebanon's experience in confronting Israel had a significant impact on Gaza's success, noting, "Hezbollah in Lebanon has always stood as a source of strength and inspiration for the Palestinian cause."



Addressing the fragile situation in southern Lebanon, the Hezbollah leader warned against testing the group's patience regarding any Israeli violations of the ceasefire along Lebanon's border.



"We are closely monitoring the situation, and we will not tolerate any aggression or breaches of the truce," he said.



On Lebanon's internal political scene, Qassem commented on the election of a new president, stating that the decision resulted from an agreement between Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal Movement.



Reuters