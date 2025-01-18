Sources following the government formation process told LBCI that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has requested Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam to submit names for Shiites' representation in the upcoming government.



According to the sources, Berri emphasized the need to review and provide feedback on the proposed candidates.

The sources added that work is ongoing to complete the formation of Lebanon's new government before January 26, marking the end of the current ceasefire agreement with Israel.