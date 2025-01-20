Mikati tells LBCI: Lebanon enters new phase, government formation expected by weekend; says regional shifts demand transparency and reconciliation

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the time is right to speak openly and share his vision, emphasizing that "transparency and reconciliation" should define Lebanon's future.



In an interview on LBCI's "Vision 2030" program, Mikati highlighted changes in the regional situation that could lead to greater transparency and reconciliation, noting that both the government and president have plans to unite the Lebanese.



He also revealed that most major political blocs contacted him last Sunday, expressing their intent to nominate him for prime minister. However, he added, a shift in political sentiment later led to the push for a new prime minister, with Nawaf Salam not being considered.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati further discussed a range of political issues, shedding light on his views regarding Lebanon's future, regional dynamics, and his relationship with various political figures.



He emphasized that Saudi Arabia does not favor specific individuals for the role of prime minister, but instead focuses on performance.



"Saudi Arabia works based on performance, and there has also been communication with France regarding the ongoing changes," Mikati said.



He also expressed his strong support for Nawaf Salam, stating, "He has my full support."



Reflecting on the political landscape, Mikati noted that while many political figures have voiced their support for both President Joseph Aoun and Salam, true action has been demonstrated in the nomination process.



"In politics, there are words, actions, and practices. While everyone expressed support for Aoun and Salam, action was seen in the nomination. What remains is the practice," he said.



Addressing recent political challenges, Mikati shared his optimism about Lebanon's future, quoting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who recently stated, "The country must move forward," signaling the removal of any remaining obstacles.



On the pressure Lebanon has faced during the political deadlock, Mikati acknowledged its positive impact. "The pressure we experienced was productive. It led to the election of a president like General Joseph Aoun," he remarked.



He also revealed his views on Lebanon's relationship with Saudi Arabia. "I have no grudges against anyone. I asked the Sunni blocs to nominate Nawaf Salam and Saudi Arabia deeply cares about Lebanon, especially with the regional changes. Its priority is Lebanon's stability and prosperity," he stated.



Mikati also reflected, "I worked with the army commander for three years, and our relationship remains strong. He is known for his patriotism. I've never made a decision I regret, and I am ready for any accountability."

Additionally, he made it clear that he would not accept the role of prime minister if the government formation fails.



"There is a plan with His Excellency the President to carry out transparency and reconciliation, and the formation of the government will happen very soon," Mikati told LBCI.



The caretaker prime minister reaffirmed his dedication to the national interest, emphasizing that nothing would take precedence over Lebanon’s stability and public welfare.



Mikati also provided an update on the expected timeline for government formation, stating that, based on his information, the government should be formed between Friday and Saturday.



He expressed his primary concern for Lebanon's future, stressing that his efforts were focused on safeguarding the country.



"My only concern has been to ensure the state remains intact and to hand it over safely," Mikati said. He also made it clear that he opposes personal ambitions that could harm the state.



"My problem is that I am against heroism at the expense of others, and no one in my vocabulary can advance or harm the Lebanese state."

In the interview, Mikati addressed the ministerial statement and the upcoming priorities of the new government.



He assured that there were no obstacles to the formation of the ministerial statement, but he was cautious in his assessment. "I am not claiming victory, but when evaluating the situation, we must consider the context and timing we are in," he explained.



"We hope the new government will deliver results that the parliament can approve," he voiced, adding that Lebanon is entering a new phase with a fresh perspective on political and economic issues.

He further revealed, "I avoided dealing with the ceasefire agreement because my priority was ending the fighting at any cost. My focus was on protecting Lebanon's interior," adding, "There was communication between me and Hezbollah, nearly at the end of the war."

"I reject any weapons on Lebanese soil outside of the legitimate authority. This must happen gradually," he noted, calling for the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the south.

He concluded by saying: "I told my government ministers, 'It's not goodbye, but see you again.' I hope 2025 brings prosperity to the Lebanese people and helps us overcome our ongoing crises."