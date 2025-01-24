Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam received Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohammad al-Budaiwi and their accompanying delegation at his residence in Kraytem on Friday.



During the meeting, the Kuwaiti minister congratulated Salam, reaffirming Kuwait's full readiness to support Lebanon across various sectors and wishing him success in his mission.



Discussions also touched on the prospect of organizing a Gulf-Lebanese Investment Forum in Beirut in the coming months, with the participation of the GCC Secretary-General.



Salam emphasized the importance of addressing Lebanon's internal challenges at this critical stage and underscored his commitment to restoring Lebanese-Gulf relations, which he described as a top priority for the coming period.



He expressed optimism about the Gulf and Arab support for Lebanon's new phase following the election of President Joseph Aoun.



In a related development, Salam received a congratulatory phone call from Patriarch John X, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East.