Hezbollah hails 'day of glory' as Lebanese civilians return to South Lebanon amid Israeli violations

Lebanon News
26-01-2025 | 12:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah hails &#39;day of glory&#39; as Lebanese civilians return to South Lebanon amid Israeli violations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hezbollah hails 'day of glory' as Lebanese civilians return to South Lebanon amid Israeli violations

Hezbollah released a statement describing the mass return of Lebanese civilians to their villages in South Lebanon as a "day of glory" and a powerful display of resilience, emphasizing that the people of resistance remain steadfast in defending their homeland.  

In a statement, Hezbollah praised the unwavering commitment of the Lebanese people to their land, asserting that their return, carrying pictures of martyrs and resistance flags, embodies the highest meanings of steadfastness, dignity, and victory. 

The group reiterated that since Israel's withdrawal in 2000, the Lebanese people have continuously proven their role as the true force behind every triumph, ensuring that no occupier can maintain a foothold on Lebanese soil.  

Hezbollah underscored the strength of the Lebanese people, stating that their will and determination serve as the most formidable weapon in the fight against occupation. 

The statement referenced the words of the late Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who described the people's unity as an "unbeatable point of strength" against adversaries.  

The group reaffirmed the significance of the "army, people, and resistance" formula, highlighting it as a crucial deterrent against Israeli aggression and an essential pillar of national defense. 

Hezbollah called on all Lebanese citizens to stand in solidarity with the people of the south, emphasizing the importance of national unity in securing Lebanon's sovereignty and independence.  

Furthermore, Hezbollah urged the international community, particularly the parties overseeing the ceasefire agreement, to take responsibility for Israel's continued violations and to ensure its complete withdrawal from Lebanese territory.  

The statement concluded with a tribute to the martyrs and the wounded, acknowledging their sacrifices as the foundation of Lebanon's liberation and continued resistance, reaffirming the nation's resolve to defend its sovereignty and dignity.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Glory

Lebanese

Civilians

Return

South Lebanon

Israeli

Violations

LBCI Next
Israeli army gunfire injures residents near southern Lebanon's Kfarkela border barrier
Macron tells all parties to honor Lebanon ceasefire commitments: Elysee
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:43

Lebanese Army assists returning residents amid Israeli violations in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-07

Lebanese army to return to positions evacuated during Israeli operation in south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Ceasefire in question: Israel claims security justification for blocking Lebanese civilians' return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanese Army on standby: South Lebanon residents confront Israeli forces

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Ceasefire in question: Israel claims security justification for blocking Lebanese civilians' return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanese Army on standby: South Lebanon residents confront Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:43

Lebanese Army assists returning residents amid Israeli violations in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Lebanon's Health Ministry: 22 killed, 124 Injured in Israeli attacks on South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanese Army on standby: South Lebanon residents confront Israeli forces

LBCI
World News
2025-01-22

China vows to defend 'national interests' after Trump tariff threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-08

Lebanese General Security to facilitate Syrian nationals' return to Syria amid recent developments, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Toll from Israeli attacks rises to 15 in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

President Aoun: Lebanon's sovereignty and unity are non-negotiable, urges calm and trust in Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

French presidency: Macron calls on Netanyahu to withdraw remaining Israeli forces from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanese Army on standby: South Lebanon residents confront Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Israeli gunfire kills Lebanese soldier, injures another in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Ceasefire in question: Israel claims security justification for blocking Lebanese civilians' return

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Lebanon's Health Ministry updates toll with 11 killed, 83 injured by Israeli attacks in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Toll from Israeli attacks rises to 15 in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More