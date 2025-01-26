News
Hezbollah hails 'day of glory' as Lebanese civilians return to South Lebanon amid Israeli violations
Lebanon News
26-01-2025 | 12:31
Hezbollah hails 'day of glory' as Lebanese civilians return to South Lebanon amid Israeli violations
Hezbollah released a statement describing the mass return of Lebanese civilians to their villages in South Lebanon as a "day of glory" and a powerful display of resilience, emphasizing that the people of resistance remain steadfast in defending their homeland.
In a statement, Hezbollah praised the unwavering commitment of the Lebanese people to their land, asserting that their return, carrying pictures of martyrs and resistance flags, embodies the highest meanings of steadfastness, dignity, and victory.
The group reiterated that since Israel's withdrawal in 2000, the Lebanese people have continuously proven their role as the true force behind every triumph, ensuring that no occupier can maintain a foothold on Lebanese soil.
Hezbollah underscored the strength of the Lebanese people, stating that their will and determination serve as the most formidable weapon in the fight against occupation.
The statement referenced the words of the late Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who described the people's unity as an "unbeatable point of strength" against adversaries.
The group reaffirmed the significance of the "army, people, and resistance" formula, highlighting it as a crucial deterrent against Israeli aggression and an essential pillar of national defense.
Hezbollah called on all Lebanese citizens to stand in solidarity with the people of the south, emphasizing the importance of national unity in securing Lebanon's sovereignty and independence.
Furthermore, Hezbollah urged the international community, particularly the parties overseeing the ceasefire agreement, to take responsibility for Israel's continued violations and to ensure its complete withdrawal from Lebanese territory.
The statement concluded with a tribute to the martyrs and the wounded, acknowledging their sacrifices as the foundation of Lebanon's liberation and continued resistance, reaffirming the nation's resolve to defend its sovereignty and dignity.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Glory
Lebanese
Civilians
Return
South Lebanon
Israeli
Violations
