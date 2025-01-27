Two injured, including child, in Israeli attacks on South Lebanon's Bani Haiyyan: Health Ministry

Lebanon News
27-01-2025 | 05:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Two injured, including child, in Israeli attacks on South Lebanon&#39;s Bani Haiyyan: Health Ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Two injured, including child, in Israeli attacks on South Lebanon's Bani Haiyyan: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that Israeli attacks on Lebanese civilians attempting to return to their still-occupied villages resulted in two injuries in the town of Bani Haiyyan. 

Among the injured is a child, while the other victim is in critical condition.  

The incident occurred as residents sought to enter their hometowns following the recent ceasefire agreement. 

However, Israeli forces reportedly responded with force, preventing their return and escalating tensions in the area.  

Lebanon News

Injured

Child

Israeli

Attacks

South Lebanon

Bani Haiyyan

Health

Ministry

LBCI Next
President Aoun receives Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani and accompanying delegation
Lebanese Army denies foreign media allegations of security leaks by officers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

One killed, seven injured in Israeli attacks on South Lebanon: Health Ministry reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Lebanon's Health Ministry: 22 killed, 124 Injured in Israeli attacks on South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

Lebanon's Health Ministry updates toll with 11 killed, 83 injured by Israeli attacks in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

Toll from Israeli attacks rises to 15 in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

One killed, seven injured in Israeli attacks on South Lebanon: Health Ministry reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Mikati discusses South Lebanon road repairs and ceasefire implementation with UN official and Ministers

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Lebanese Army deploys in Deir Mimas as residents return; two injured by Israeli fire in Houla

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-20

Smuggling-related violence erupts between Lebanon and Syria — The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-15

Israeli airstrike hits building near Tayouneh roundabout in Beirut (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanese Army on standby: South Lebanon residents confront Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Lebanese Army deploys in Deir Mimas as residents return; two injured by Israeli fire in Houla

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:09

White House says Israel-Lebanon agreement extended to Feb. 18; talks on the return of Lebanese prisoners in Israel to begin soon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanese Army on standby: South Lebanon residents confront Israeli forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Ceasefire in question: Israel claims security justification for blocking Lebanese civilians' return

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

French presidency: Macron calls on Netanyahu to withdraw remaining Israeli forces from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Mikati says ceasefire agreement to remain in effect until February 18, 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Details on the list of towns in South Lebanon as Lebanese Army deployed and Israeli forces withdrew

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

Hezbollah hails 'day of glory' as Lebanese civilians return to South Lebanon amid Israeli violations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More