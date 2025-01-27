News
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Two injured, including child, in Israeli attacks on South Lebanon's Bani Haiyyan: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
27-01-2025 | 05:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Two injured, including child, in Israeli attacks on South Lebanon's Bani Haiyyan: Health Ministry
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that Israeli attacks on Lebanese civilians attempting to return to their still-occupied villages resulted in two injuries in the town of Bani Haiyyan.
Among the injured is a child, while the other victim is in critical condition.
The incident occurred as residents sought to enter their hometowns following the recent ceasefire agreement.
However, Israeli forces reportedly responded with force, preventing their return and escalating tensions in the area.
Lebanon News
Injured
Child
Israeli
Attacks
South Lebanon
Bani Haiyyan
Health
Ministry
Next
President Aoun receives Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani and accompanying delegation
Lebanese Army denies foreign media allegations of security leaks by officers
Previous
