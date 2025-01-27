The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that Israeli attacks on Lebanese civilians attempting to return to their still-occupied villages resulted in two injuries in the town of Bani Haiyyan.



Among the injured is a child, while the other victim is in critical condition.



The incident occurred as residents sought to enter their hometowns following the recent ceasefire agreement.



However, Israeli forces reportedly responded with force, preventing their return and escalating tensions in the area.