Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns assault on LBCI journalist and crew

The Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate has condemned the assault on journalist Lara El Hachem, a member of the syndicate, and the LBCI team in southern Lebanon.



The group "was attacked and beaten by a group of young men while covering the return of residents to towns and villages previously occupied by the Israeli army," a statement said.



The syndicate strongly denounced the incident, emphasizing its rejection of any violence targeting journalists, media professionals, and technical crews performing their duties.



In the statement, the syndicate reiterated its firm stance against violence or any form of pressure directed at journalists, regardless of their media affiliation.



"What happened is unjustifiable against journalists carrying out their professional duties," the statement said.



The syndicate called on all parties to ensure the safety of journalists and facilitate their work.