Former President Michel Suleiman described the inaugural speech delivered by President Joseph Aoun as both promising and fully aligned with constitutional principles.



Following his meeting with President Aoun at Baabda Palace, Suleiman emphasized the importance of translating the speech into actionable policies. He called for the ministerial statement to reflect the inaugural address verbatim, ensuring its vision is implemented effectively.



Suleiman urged all political factions behind the President and Prime Minister to unite to ensure the successful execution of the outlined goals in the speech.