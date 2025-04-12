News
Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks
News Bulletin Reports
12-04-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Days before a Lebanese delegation is set to participate in the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington on April 21, the Lebanese government has finalized a long-awaited bank restructuring bill.
The draft law, which was completed after four intensive Cabinet sessions, addresses one of the IMF's key reform demands and sets a framework for handling future financial crises in Lebanon.
Despite the progress, the bill is not expected to pass in Parliament before the Washington meetings, raising questions about its impact on upcoming negotiations.
According to Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, the proposed legislation regulates banking operations and outlines procedures to address failing banks—a critical component of Lebanon's broader economic recovery plan.
The government is also preparing a set of key appointments, starting with the Council for Development and Reconstruction, as part of a broader effort to demonstrate its commitment to reforms. Over 300 applications are currently under review as part of a new selection mechanism.
However, the real test lies in the Parliament, which has repeatedly delayed or shelved reform bills. The bank restructuring law is considered a precursor to the even more contentious financial gap legislation, which will determine the scale of Lebanon's economic losses and how they will be distributed.
In parallel, proposed amendments to the banking secrecy law are expected to be reviewed during a joint committee session on Wednesday—another key condition for IMF assistance.
LBCI has learned that the Lebanese delegation plans to request an extension until the end of May to pass the restructuring bill in Parliament and will await the IMF's response during the Washington meetings.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
IMF
World Bank
Spring Meetings
Lebanon
Bank
Reform
Bill
