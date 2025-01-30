Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is set to arrive in Beirut on Friday, January 31, carrying a message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.



The Egyptian Embassy in Beirut announced that this visit—the minister's third in recent months—aims to reaffirm Egypt's support for Lebanon following President Aoun's election and the appointment of Nawaf Salam to form the new government. Egypt is keen on revitalizing economic and developmental cooperation between the two countries while strengthening political coordination.



Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Alaa Moussa stated that the foreign minister will hold multiple meetings following his visit with President Aoun. These include discussions with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam.



Additionally, he will engage in bilateral talks with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and meet with various Lebanese political and religious leaders.



The visit marks the beginning of a new phase in Egypt-Lebanon relations, with Cairo aiming to elevate economic and cultural cooperation to a strategic level that reflects the deep historical ties between the two nations.