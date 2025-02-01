Civil Defense recovers three bodies in search operations in South Lebanon's Khiam and Aita al-Shaab

Lebanon News
01-02-2025 | 12:02
Civil Defense recovers three bodies in search operations in South Lebanon&#39;s Khiam and Aita al-Shaab
0min
Civil Defense recovers three bodies in search operations in South Lebanon's Khiam and Aita al-Shaab

The Lebanese Civil Defense announced that its rescue teams, in full coordination with the Lebanese Army, are continuing search and survey operations in areas affected by Israeli strikes. 

The efforts are being carried out under the directives of Acting Director General Brig. Gen. Nabil Farah.  

As part of these operations, specialized teams recovered the bodies of two individuals in the southern town of Khiam—one in the Hay al-Houma neighborhood and the other in Wadi Kais. Another body was retrieved from the village of Aita al-Shaab. 

The remains were transported to Marjayoun Governmental Hospital, where they will undergo necessary medical and legal examinations, including DNA testing, under the supervision of relevant authorities to confirm their identities.  

The Civil Defense reaffirmed its commitment to fulfilling its humanitarian and national duties in coordination with the Lebanese Army. Despite challenging conditions on the ground, the teams will continue their search efforts until all missing persons are accounted for.

Israeli army burns homes in South Lebanon's Aitaroun during withdrawal
Ceasefire violations: Israeli strikes on Lebanon seen as pressure tactic ahead of February 18 deadline
