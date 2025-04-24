A delegation from the committee representing the families of victims wounded, and those affected by the Beirut Port explosion visited Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, Judge Jamal Hajjar, to formally object to his recent decision.



The group condemned Hajjar's reversal of a previous order by former Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat, which had prohibited receiving any documents from lead investigative judge Tarek Bitar.



Following the meeting, the delegation headed to Judge Bitar's office. Upon finding him absent, they left a letter voicing their objections to his handling of the investigation and warned that they may take to the streets if their concerns are not addressed.



Meanwhile, LBCI has learned that Judge Bitar is scheduled to question former Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Friday as part of the ongoing probe into the explosion.