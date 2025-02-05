Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam is expected to visit Baabda Palace shortly to finalize the details of Lebanon's new government. Sources told LBCI that discussions are focused on agreeing to the final allocation of ministerial portfolios.



The foreign ministry is set to be assigned to a figure agreed upon by President Joseph Aoun and Salam.



The Lebanese Forces are expected to hold key positions, including the foreign ministry and the telecommunications ministry, which will be assigned to Kamel Shehadeh.



The energy ministry will reportedly go to Joe Saddi, finalizing the division of portfolios as negotiations near completion.



Meanwhile, the information ministry will be assigned to the Marada Movement, despite their refusal, while the tourism ministry will go to Tony Ramy.



The Sunni share of the government will remain as outlined in Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam’s proposal.