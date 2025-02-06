Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges trust in new government, highlights international support

06-02-2025 | 06:33
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges trust in new government, highlights international support
0min
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges trust in new government, highlights international support

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi expressed hope during his meeting with a delegation from the Jounieh and Keserwan - Ftouh Traders Association that the new government would be formed either today or tomorrow.

He emphasized on Thursday the importance of giving the government its trust, stating, "This government must earn our confidence." 

Al-Rahi also highlighted that Lebanon is entering a new phase, supported by the international community, with strong trust in the president and prime minister to rescue the country economically and reduce youth emigration.
 

