News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Gebran Bassil: FPM would not accept others selecting its representatives
Lebanon News
07-02-2025 | 05:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Gebran Bassil: FPM would not accept others selecting its representatives
Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader MP Gebran Bassil asserted that his party would not accept others selecting its representatives or settling for less than its rightful share in the government.
Speaking at a press conference, he emphasized that this stance reflects the rights of those the party represents and reaffirmed that the FPM refuses to be aligned with any political faction.
Bassil ruled out an alliance with the Amal-Hezbollah duo to obstruct or derail the government formation. He stressed that no party has the power to paralyze the government except for the president and the prime minister.
He urged the prime minister-designate to correct the course of government formation, insisting that he could create a just and balanced cabinet.
Bassil firmly rejected any government structure that treats parties unequally, stating, "We will not be part of a government where some are favored while others are sidelined. Either the standards apply to everyone or to no one."
Lebanon News
MP
Gebran Bassil
FPM
Representatives
Next
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop
Sources to LBCI: Explosion in South Lebanon's Tayr Harfa kills man within Hezbollah and his two daughters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-17
MP Gebran Bassil discusses Lebanon's presidential election with French ambassador and MPs
Lebanon News
2024-12-17
MP Gebran Bassil discusses Lebanon's presidential election with French ambassador and MPs
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
MP Gebran Bassil congratulates Lebanese on ceasefire, emphasizes need for presidential election and rebuilding efforts
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
MP Gebran Bassil congratulates Lebanese on ceasefire, emphasizes need for presidential election and rebuilding efforts
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Gebran Bassil: True peace comes through justice and rights, not just a ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Gebran Bassil: True peace comes through justice and rights, not just a ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-04
MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition
Lebanon News
2025-02-04
MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:25
Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut Port explosion probe
Lebanon News
07:25
Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut Port explosion probe
0
Lebanon News
07:05
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges swift formation of Lebanon's new government, warns of loss with further delays
Lebanon News
07:05
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges swift formation of Lebanon's new government, warns of loss with further delays
0
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop
0
Lebanon News
05:14
Sources to LBCI: Explosion in South Lebanon's Tayr Harfa kills man within Hezbollah and his two daughters
Lebanon News
05:14
Sources to LBCI: Explosion in South Lebanon's Tayr Harfa kills man within Hezbollah and his two daughters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
National Moderation Bloc backs General Joseph Aoun for Lebanon's presidency, urges consensus
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
National Moderation Bloc backs General Joseph Aoun for Lebanon's presidency, urges consensus
0
World News
05:25
Trump to meet Japan's Ishiba as China trade war simmers
World News
05:25
Trump to meet Japan's Ishiba as China trade war simmers
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-30
Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone
Lebanon News
2025-01-30
Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-11
Israeli strike targets house in Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-11
Israeli strike targets house in Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, northern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:06
US envoy Morgan Ortagus affirms Hezbollah should remain defeated, disarmed, and out of government— Key takeaways from press conference
Lebanon News
05:06
US envoy Morgan Ortagus affirms Hezbollah should remain defeated, disarmed, and out of government— Key takeaways from press conference
2
Lebanon News
11:27
Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff
Lebanon News
11:27
Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Last-minute disagreement delays announcement of Lebanon's government: Insights on the deadlock
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Last-minute disagreement delays announcement of Lebanon's government: Insights on the deadlock
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
5
Lebanon News
00:12
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details
Lebanon News
00:12
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange
8
Lebanon News
10:46
US envoy to warn Lebanon over Hezbollah's influence in government
Lebanon News
10:46
US envoy to warn Lebanon over Hezbollah's influence in government
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More