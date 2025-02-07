MP Gebran Bassil: FPM would not accept others selecting its representatives

Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader MP Gebran Bassil asserted that his party would not accept others selecting its representatives or settling for less than its rightful share in the government.



Speaking at a press conference, he emphasized that this stance reflects the rights of those the party represents and reaffirmed that the FPM refuses to be aligned with any political faction.



Bassil ruled out an alliance with the Amal-Hezbollah duo to obstruct or derail the government formation. He stressed that no party has the power to paralyze the government except for the president and the prime minister.



He urged the prime minister-designate to correct the course of government formation, insisting that he could create a just and balanced cabinet.



Bassil firmly rejected any government structure that treats parties unequally, stating, "We will not be part of a government where some are favored while others are sidelined. Either the standards apply to everyone or to no one."